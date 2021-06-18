Delhi reports 165 new Covid cases, 14 deaths

A total of 14 persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the national capital's overall death toll to 24,900.

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) The national capital on Friday reported 165 new Covid-19 cases, while its daily test positivity rate stood at 0.22 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

During the same time period, 260 people recovered from the disease, taking the national capital's total recoveries to 14,04,688 till date.

Delhi presently has 2,445 active cases, of which 698 are under home isolation.

A total of 76,480 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 53,724 through RT-PCR and 22,756 through Rapid Antigen method.

Delhi, which had been under strict lockdown since April 19 due to the unprecedented surge in Covid cases during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, has started reopening gradually since the last three weeks.

--IANS

pd/arm