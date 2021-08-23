Delhi reports 17 fresh COVID-19 infections; lowest in 2021

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): With only 17 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi on Monday recorded its lowest number of fresh infections this year.



The national capital's positivity rate today was reported to be 0.04 per cent, and with 374 active cases, the total cases in Delhi stand at 14,37,334, informed the Delhi Health Department.

For the fourth consecutive day, Delhi has not recorded a single Covid fatality. The cumulative death toll of COVID-19 stands at 25,079.

As many as 41 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 14,11,881 and the recovery rate to 98.22 per cent.

The Delhi Health Department also reported that of the 46,251 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 7,966 were rapid antigen tests and 38,285 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests.

The number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far in Delhi crossed 1.23 crore (1,23,17,272), including 2,566 beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Out of those who received the shots in the last 24 hours, 825 were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,741 were inoculated with the second dose. (ANI)