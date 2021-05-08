Delhi reports 17,364 new cases, positivity rate below 25% for 3rd day

In some relief, the test positivity rate remained below the 25 per cent-mark for the third consecutive day at 23.32 per cent, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin.

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The national capital reported 17,364 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the fifth day in a row when it reported a single-day spike of below 20,000 cases, pushing the overall case tally to 13,10,231.

The highest positivity rate was reported at 36.2 per cent on April 22.

Meanwhile, 332 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the national capital's overall death toll to 19,071 on Saturday. Delhi had recorded its higest single-day death toll of 448 on May 4.

Besides this, 20,160 people recovered from the disease in Delhi on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,03,253.

The national capital presently has 87,907 active cases, of which 49,865 are in home isolation.

As per the Delhi government' data, out of the 22,289 hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the city, only 2,451 are vacant.

--IANS

pd/arm