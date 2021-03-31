Delhi reports 1,819 new Covid cases, vaccination for 45+ to begin on Thursday

Jain said that there are around 65 lakh people above the age of 45 in the national capital, including 20 lakh people above the age of 60.

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Vaccination against coronavirus for those above 45 years of age, irrespective of comorbidities, will kick start in the national capital from Thursday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, even as the city reported 1,819 new Covid cases on Wednesday.

"All the 500 vaccine centres will be operational from 9 am to 9 pm. Walk-in hours have been set at 3 pm onwards, in which those unregistered can directly come to the centre and get inoculated," he said.

India started its nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare and frontline workers. The list included health workers, both from government and private institutions, along with sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, police and other paramilitary forces.

The next phase of Covid-19 inoculation drive commenced on March 1 for those above the age of 60 years and for people aged 45 and above with comorbid conditions.

"We do have sufficient vials as of now to vaccinate the desired population. There are several hospitals that have 10 vaccination centres. This will help us in getting the desired population vaccinated timely," Jain said.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Wednesday reported 1,819 new Covid-19 cases from over 67,000 samples tested in the last 24 hours, taking its overall tally to 6,62,430, according to the health bulletin of the Delhi government, while 11 deaths pushed the city's cumulative death toll to 11,027.

On a positive note, 400 people recovered from the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the national capital to 6,22,565. Delhi presently has 8,838 active cases, the bulletin said, adding that 25,282 persons were vaccinated on Wednesday.

--IANS

pd/arm