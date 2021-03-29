Delhi reports 1,902 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Delhi on Monday reported 1,904 new coronavirus cases -- the highest since December 13 -- and the number of active cases crossed 8,000, which is the most since December 22, the Health Department bulletin said.
Six more deaths on Monday took the cumulative toll to 11,012, according to the bulletin.
A total of 1,411 people recovered from the disease, while 68,805 tests, including 52,490 RT-PCR tests, were conducted.
The city had reported 1,881 new cases on Sunday and over 1,500 in each of the three days before that, as the spike shows no sign of slowing. From 1,101 cases on Tuesday, the cases rose to 1,254 on Wednesday, 1,515 on Thursday, 1,534 on Friday, 1,558 on Saturday and 1,881 on Sunday.
The positivity rate was reported at 2.77 percent against 2.35 per cent on Sunday, while the cumulative positivity rate rose to 4.56 per cent.
