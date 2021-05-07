Delhi reports 19,832 new COVID-19 cases, 341 deaths in last 24 hrs, positivity rate at 24.92 pc

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Delhi recorded 19,832 fresh COVID-19 cases and 341 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Friday.



As many as 79,593 tests including 65,663 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True NAT tests and 13,930 rapid antigen tests were conducted during this period. The national capital recorded a positivity rate of 24.92 per cent and the case fatality rate now stands at 1.45 per cent.

The cumulative caseload reached 12,92,867 including 91,035 active cases and 18,739 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 19,085 people recovered from the infection, taking the cumulative recoveries to 11,83,093.

According to the health bulletin, 1,14,657 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 80,306 received their first dose and 34,351 took their second jab. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated so far now stands at 36,66,694.

The bulletin also informed 50,425 COVID infected patients in the city are under home isolation. (ANI)