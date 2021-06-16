Delhi reports 212 new Covid cases, 25 deaths

A total of 25 persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the national capital's overall death toll to 24,876.

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) The national capital on Wednesday reported 212 new Covid-19 cases while its daily test positivity rate stood at 0.27 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

Continuing the trend, daily recoveries again outnumbered the tally of new cases by a fair margin, as 516 people recovered from the disease on Wednesday, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14, 04,085.

Delhi presently has 2,749 active cases, of which 781 are under home isolation.

A total of 77,891 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 55,417 through RT-PCR and 28,585 through Rapid Antigen tests.

Delhi, which had been under strict lockdown since April 19 due to the unprecedented surge in Covid cases during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, has started reopening gradually since the last three weeks.

From last Monday, all public activities have been allowed along with markets, malls and government and private offices with certain restrictions.

In view of a possible third wave of the pandemic, the Delhi government has also started augmenting the health infrastructure in the government-run hospitals.

