Delhi reports 22,933 new COVID-19 cases and 350 fatalities

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Delhi recorded 22,933 fresh COVID-19 cases and 350 related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin update on Sunday evening.



The city now has 94,592 active cases. The total coronavirus cases count in the city has gone up to 10,27,715 and the death toll has soared to 14,248.

The daily positivity rate has, however, dropped 30.21 per cent. On Sunday it was 32.27 per cent. The case fatality rate currently stands at 1.39 per cent.

A total of 21,071 patients also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,18,875.

The bulletin said that 75,912 tests, including RTPCR and rapid antigen, were done in the last 24 hours.

Delhi on Saturday reported 24,103 new COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths, the highest single-day toll for the city since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has meanwhile extended lockdown in the national capital by a week till May 3 amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the city. (ANI)