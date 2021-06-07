Delhi reports 231 new Covid cases, lowest since March 2

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) The national capital on Monday reported 231 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the lowest since March 2, officials said.

On March 2, Delhi had reported 217 new cases with daily positivity rate of 0.33 per cent.

The daily positivity rate dipped to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday.