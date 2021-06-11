Delhi reports 238 new Covid cases, 24 deaths

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Delhi reported 238 new Covid cases and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was at 0.31 per cent, according to the health bulletin.

Delhi has a total of 3,922 active cases, out of which 1,238 are in home isolation.

A total of 504 people recovered in the same period, taking the total so far to 14,01,977.