Delhi reports 243 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Delhi reported 243 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of people infected with the virus to 6,39,092, said Delhi's health department.



As many as 164 people recovered from the virus, while three persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi Health Department's bulletin, the cumulative positive cases include 10,909 deaths and 6,26,876 recoveries. The total number of active cases stands at 1,307. The cumulative positivity rate in the national capital is 5.19 per cent as of Saturday.

The positivity rate in the national capital stands in the last 24 hours stands at 0.36 per cent.

67,484 people underwent COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Delhi presently has 545 containment zones.

16,488 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,79,979, including 1,59,590 active cases and 1,07,63,451 discharges.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,56,938 on Saturday with additional 113 deaths. (ANI)

