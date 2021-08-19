Delhi reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, lowest this year

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The national capital reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest this year.

The daily positivity rate fell to 0.04 per cent, which is also the lowest this year.



According to the Delhi Government health bulletin, the total count of cases in Delhi has gone up to 14,37,217 including 448 active cases. The overall positivity rate is 5.77 per cent.

The total recoveries have gone up to 14,11,690 with two more recoveries.

The city reported two more fatalities due to the disease and the death toll has gone up to 25,079. The fatality rate is 1.74 per cent.

With 1,37,955 beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours, the cumulative vaccinations have gone up to 1,19,55,198.

Delhi reported 27 new cases of on August 17. The city had reported a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent yesterday, which was the lowest this year.

The bulletin said 69,160 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

