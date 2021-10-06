Delhi reports 26 fresh Covid cases, no death in 24 hrs

The city's death toll continues to be at 25,088, and the death rate at 1.74 per cent. Delhi has recorded only one death due to the coronavirus infection in October so far.

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The national capital on Wednesday reported 26 fresh Covid cases, pushing the total infection tally to 14,39,053 in the state, as per the Health Department bulletin. However, no fatality has been reported in the city in the last three days.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has declined to 0.04 per cent, while the active case tally has climbed to 354. With 21 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries rose to 14,13,611 so far, the health bulletin said.

A total of 111 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid case rate in Delhi stands at 0.024 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 66,682 new tests -- 45,742 through RT-PCR and 20,940 through Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 2,80,12,417 so far.

The number of containment zones in the city has increased to 102.

Out of a total of 1,53,466 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours in Delhi, 60,028 were first doses and 93,438 of the second dose. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,85,48,236, according to the health bulletin.

--IANS

avr/skp/