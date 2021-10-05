Delhi reports 27 new Covid cases, no fatality in last 2 days

The city's death toll continues to be at 25,088, and the death rate at 1.74 per cent. Delhi has recorded only one death due to the infection in October so far.

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The national capital on Tuesday reported 27 fresh Covid cases, pushing the total infection to 14,39,027, as per the Health Department bulletin. However, no fatality has been reported in the city in the last two days.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital is at 0.05 per cent, while the active case tally has come down to 349, with 76 patients recovering in the last 24 hours to take the total number of recoveries to 14,13,590 so far, it said.

A total of 109 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active rate in Delhi stands at 0.024 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 55,537 new tests -- 34,326 throgh RT-PCR tests and 21,211 through Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 2,79,45,735 so far.

There are 100 containment zones in the city at present.

Out of total 1,73,016 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 71,579 were first doses and 1,01,437 with the second dose. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,83,94,770, according to the health bulletin.

--IANS

avr/skp/