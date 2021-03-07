Delhi reports 286 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Delhi reported 286 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of cases in the national capital to 6,41,101 on Sunday.



According to the Delhi government, the total number of recoveries in the national capital rose to 6,28,377 with 260 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Witnessing two new fatalities in the last 24 hours, Delhi's COVID-19 death toll reached 10,921. The case fatality rate stands at 1.70 per cent.

A total of 91,614 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The cumulative positivity rate of COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 5 per cent, the government said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country saw a slight increase in the last 24 hours with 18,711 new cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday.

As many as 100 deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 1,57,756.

The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 1,12,10,799, including 1,84,523 active cases and 1,08,68,520 recoveries.

India is currently in the midst of the second phase of the vaccination drive, with as many as 2,09,22,344 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines administered so far. (ANI)