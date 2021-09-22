Delhi reports 30 fresh Covid cases, zero death in 24 hrs

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The national capital on Wednesday reported 30 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hrs, taking the total Covid infected tally to 14,38,586 in the city. However, the city has reported no fatality in the same time span. The death toll in the city stands at 25,085, according to the data shared by the Delhi Health Department.

With 0.04 per cent of infection rate in the capital city, the active case tally stands at 411 in Delhi. A total of 19 Covid patients were discharged in the last 24 hrs, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,13,090, the bulletin said. The national capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

The death toll remains at 25,085 and the case fatality rate continues to be at 1.74 per cent. Delhi has a total 100 containment zones currently. A total of 131 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present in Delhi.

Meanwhile, a total of 70,651 new tests were conducted in the last 24 hours that includes 49,728 RT-PCR tests and 20,923 Rapid Antigen tests, taking the total number to 2,71,37,980 so far.

While Monday witnessed a record 2,10,920 vaccine doses being administered, the number of jabs on Tuesday was close to two lakh at 1,96,122. Out of total 1,96,152 vaccines administered in the last 24 hrs, a total of 99,066 doses were administered for the first time and 97,086 for the second time in Delhi.

The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,63,95,478, according to the data shared by the Delhi Health Department.

--IANS

avr/skp/