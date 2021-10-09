Delhi reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Delhi on Saturday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, 52 patients have recovered from the disease and there was no death due to the disease.



The number of recoveries has gone up to 14,13,701. The death toll stands at 25,088.

A total of 62,450 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Delhi and the positivity rate stands at 0.05 per cent.

The bulletin said 107,452 people have been vaccinated in the last 24 hours in the national capital.

India has administered over 93 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far since the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year. (ANI)