Delhi reports 33 fresh Covid cases, one death

With the addition of one new fatality, the city's death toll has climbed to 25,088.

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The national capital on Saturday recorded 33 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 14,38,933. Besides, one death was also reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said.

The fatality rate continues to be at 1.74 per cent.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital stands at 0.05 per cent, while the active case tally has gone up to 383, with 58 patients recovering in the last 24 hours to take the total number of recoveries to 14,13,462 so far, the Health Department said.

A total of 110 Covid patients are currently being treated in home isolation.

With 98.23 per cent Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.026 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 68,362 new tests -- 47,870 RT-PCR tests and 20,492 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests to 2,78,05,529.

Currently, there are 97 containment zones in the city.

Of the total 1,86,140 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 75,505 were first doses and 1,10,635 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,80,65, 900, the health bulletin said.

