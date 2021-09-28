Delhi reports 34 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The national capital reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the official health bulletin on Tuesday.



The city added a total of 14,38,780 cumulative COVID cases with 373 active cases. Of the active cases, 105 individuals have opted for home isolation.

Here, for the first time after 10 days, the city reported two new fatalities thereby increasing the total death toll to 25,087. With this, the case fatality rate is at 1.74 per cent.

The total discharged cases in Delhi are 14,13,320 including 25 discharges in the last 24 hours. Of the 65,101 tests conducted to detect the presence of COVID-19 in individuals, a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent was observed. Following this, the cumulative positivity rate is at 5.24 per cent.

As far as COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, 2,05,999 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. The cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far is at 1,73,59,825, the health bulletin read.

Meanwhile, with 18,795 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India recorded less than 20,000 cases after 201 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. Out of 18,795 new COVID-19 cases across India, 11,699 cases were reported in Kerala yesterday. (ANI)

