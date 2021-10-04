Delhi reports 34 new Covid cases, active cases down to 398

With 34 fresh cases registered on Monday, the total positive cases in the national capital have reached over 14.39 lakh (14,39,000).

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Delhi reported 34 new Covid-19 cases, while there was no death in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Monday.

Delhi has registered only one death so far due to Covid in the month of October this year, while the total Covid fatalities stand at 25,088.

According to the health bulletin, at present Delhi has 398 active cases, of which 118 are in home isolation.

There were 22 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative Covid recovery in the national capital so far to 14, 13,514.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.10 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate stands at 5.16 per cent.

A total 34,038 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 26,258 were tested through RT-PCR and 7,780 through Rapid Antigen.

At the same time, a total 18,413 doses of Covid vaccines were administered, out of which 7,457 received their first dose and 10,956 received their second dose.

At present there are 93 containment zones across the national capital, according to the health bulletin.

