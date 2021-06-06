Delhi reports 381 new Covid cases, 34 deaths

The daily positivity rate, which has been below 1 per cent for over a week, was at 0.50 per cent, according to the health bulletin. The daily Covid positivity rate on March 10 was reported at 0.52 per cent.

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Delhi reported 381 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since March 10, when the city had reported 370.

However, there has been huge difference in number of daily Covid deaths between the two dates - with 34 deaths reported on Sunday, several times high against than the three deaths were reported on March 10.

In the same time, 1,189 Covid infected people recovered, taking the total recovery in the city, so far, to 13,98,764.

Delhi's cumulative Covid deaths have risen to 24,591, according to Delhi government's health bulletin.

However, there are still nearly 6,000 (5,889) active cases in the national capital, of which 2,327 patients are in home isolation.

The national capital, which has been under strict lockdown since April 19, will see markets, and movement of people will restart from Monday again with certain restrictions.

