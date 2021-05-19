Delhi reports 3,846 new Covid cases, lowest since April 5

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Delhi on Wednesday reported 3,846 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike since April 5, when the city had logged 3,548 new infections. The latest additions took the citys overall Covid tally to 1,40,6719, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The national capital's daily positivity rate also dropped below the 6 per cent-mark to 5.78 per cent on Wednesday.

With the city under lockdown since April 19, Delhi's overall Covid situation has improved considerably in the last few weeks. This is the first time since April 5 that the daily tally of new cases in the national capital dropped below the 4,000-mark.

The tally of active cases has also come down below the 50,000-mark to 45,047, while the number of patients under home isolation has reduced to 27,112.

Meanwhile, with 9,427 people recovering from the disease on Wednesday, the overall recoveries in the national capital mounted to 13,39,326.

The city had reported 4,482 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 4,524 on Monday, 6,456 on Sunday, 6,430 on Saturday, 8,506 on Friday and 10,489 on Thursday.

The daily deaths due to Covid-19 also witnessed a significant drop in the last two days with the city reporting 235 fatalities on Wednesday, taking its overall death toll to 22,346.

Delhi had reported 265 deaths on Tuesday, 340 on Monday, 262 on Sunday, 337 on Saturday, 289 on Friday and 308 fatalities on Thursday.

A total of 1,05,440 people received Covid vaccine shots in the national capital in the last 24 hours, including 88,494 who received their first jab. So far, 48,21,325 persons have been administered vaccine shots in the national capital.

