Delhi reports 39 new Covid cases, one death

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The national capital reported 39 new Covid cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Monday.

The daily test positivity rate in Delhi stood at 0.7 per cent, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, a total of 80 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,10,368 so far.