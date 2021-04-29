Delhi reports 395 COVID deaths in last 24 hours, the highest so far

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 24,235 new COVID-19 cases and 395 deaths which are the highest so far. The total active cases in the national capital are 97,977.



This is the eighth consecutive day the metropolis has seen daily fatalities of over 300.

According to the Delhi Health Department bulletin, the city also reported 25,615 recoveries from the viral disease in the last 24 hours and 10,08,537 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The positivity rate in Delhi is 32.82 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.40 per cent. In view of the rising cases, testing has been increased in the metropolis.

The bulletin said that 73,851 tests were done in the last 24 hours and so far 1,70,69,040 tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the daily COVID-19 positivity rate has been below the 10-day average for the last three days, adding that this was a small ray of hope and it looks like the case positivity may reduce slowly in the coming days. (ANI)