Delhi reports 409 Covid cases, highest in over 2 months

Delhi administered 29,441 doses of vaccine on Thursday while it recorded 409 new infections of coronavirus on the same day, as per the health bulletins shared by the health department of Delhi government.

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The trajectory of vaccination vis-a-vis daily new Covid cases reported in the national capital is on a consistent rise.

The cases reported on Thursday are the highest in over two months. The capital had touched this high last on January 3 when it had reported 424 cases.

Delhi has been recording high number of cases over the last one week. The city reported 370 new cases on Wednesday and 320 on Tuesday. On Monday, it reported 239 cases while the Sunday figures stood at 286.

The cumulative cases of Covid-19 in the national capital have gone up to 6,42,439, the bulletin said.

The infection rate is also rising which was limited under 0.3 per cent last month. It was 0.6 per cent on Thursday, the health bulletin revealed.

The rising number of Covid-19 cases in the capital has attracted a word of caution from the Centre. Niti Aayog member (Health) V.K. Paul said on Thursday that Delhi-NCR needs to remember that the pandemic is very much here.

"Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, part of Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad -- these areas are seeing a slight rise in the number of cases," he said, adding that the pandemic is not over yet.

Meanwhile, on the vaccination front, the city administered 21,766 first doses of Covid vaccine among senior citizens (14,838), 45-59 years (2,683), frontline workers (2,641) and healthcare workers (1,604), officials informed. The second dose was administered to 7,675 beneficiaries, they added.

Besides, two minor adverse event after immunisation (AEFI) cases were also recorded on Thursday.

