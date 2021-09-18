Delhi reports 41 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Delhi recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases and 44 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, no death was reported due to the disease.



There are 404 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

The total number of cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,38,469, of which 14,12,980 have recovered while 25,085 people succumbed to the viral infection.

The fatality rate in the city is 1.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate in the city is at 0.06 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate is at 5.35 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 68,624 COVID tests were conducted in the city taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 2,68,89,904.

According to the official data, there are 96 containment zones in Delhi.

As many as 1,57,62,953 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi so far. Out of this, 1,10,72,517 beneficiaries have received a single dose of the COVID vaccine while 46,90,436 people have received both shots. (ANI)

