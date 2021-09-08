Delhi reports 41 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Delhi reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and no fatality was reported due to the disease in the period.



According to a Delhi government Health bulletin on Wednesday, the total count of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 14,38,082 including 414 active cases.

The city reported 13 more recoveries taking the total recoveries to 14,12,585.

The death toll is 25,083, the fatality rate is 1.74 per cent and the positivity rate is 0.05 per cent.

The capital conducted 75,079 tests in the last 24 hours.

With72,894 beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours, the number of cumulative beneficiaries has gone up to 1,44,23,995. (ANI)

