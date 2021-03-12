Delhi reports 431 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Delhi reported 431 new COVID-19 cases, 356 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi's health bulletin on Friday.



The total coronavirus cases in the national capital has reached 6,42,870, including 6,29,841 recoveries. However, at present, there are only 2,093 active COVID-19 infections. As many as 1,097 patients are in home isolation.

10,936 people have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the national capital.

In Delhi, the cumulative coronavirus positivity rate at 4.89 per cent, and the case fatality rate stands at 1.70 per cent.

A total of 1,31,53,544 samples have been tested so far for COVID-19.

A surge in COVID-19 cases has been witnessed in the past few days in the national capital. On Thursday, 409 cases were reported while 370 and 320 were reported on the previous days. (ANI)