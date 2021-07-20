Delhi reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi reported 44 new COVID-19 cases, 37 recoveries and five deaths in the last 24 hours.



According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases in Delhi has gone up to 14,35,609 and this includes 569 active cases and 14,10,005 discharges and recoveries.

The death toll has gone up to 25,035.

The fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent and the positivity rate is 0.07 per cent.

The bulletin said that 44,368 RTPCR tests and 18,651 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 2,29,19,132 tests have been conducted so far.

It said 25,985 people were provided COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours and a total of 93,67,800 people have been vaccinated in the city. (ANI)

