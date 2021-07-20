Delhi reports 44 new Covid cases, 5 deaths

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The national capital on Tuesday reported 44 new Covid cases, and five deaths in the last 24 hours.
The daily Covid positivity rate dipped to 0.7 per cent, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin.
At the same time, 32 people more recovered from the disease, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14,10,005.
With the latest deaths reported on Tuesday, Delhi's Covid death toll has risen to 25,035.
A total of 63,019 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 44,368 through RT-PCR and 18,651 through the Rapid Antigen method.
The number of active cases stood at 569, of which 183 were in home isolation.
--IANS
pd/kr