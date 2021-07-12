Delhi reports 45 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) The national capital on Monday reported 45 new Covid cases, and three deaths in the last 24 hours.
The daily Covid positivity rate was at 0.8 per cent, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin.
At the same time, 92 people more recovered from the disease, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14, 09,417.
With the latest deaths reported on Monday, Delhi's Covid toll has risen to 25,018.
A total of 55,019 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 43,661through RT-PCR and 11,358 through the Rapid Antigen method.
The number of active cases stood at 693, of which 244 were in home isolation.
--IANS
