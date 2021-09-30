Delhi reports 47 fresh Covid cases, no death in last 24 hrs

The death toll in the capital city continues to be at 25,087 as per the data shared by the Delhi Health Department.

The city has reported zero death for last two days in a row.

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Delhi on Thursday reported 47 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hrs, taking the overall infection tally to 14,38,868.

The Covid infection rate in the national capital has climbed to 0.06 per cent, as Delhi's active case tally has went up to 400.

With 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.027 per cent.

As many as 39 patients recovered in the last 24 hours,taking the total number of recoveries to 14,13,381 so far, the health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, a total of 72,386 new tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs that includes 50,425 RT-PCR tests and 21,961 Rapid Antigen tests, taking the total number of tests so far to 2,77,68,859, according to the Delhi Health Department data released on Thursday evening.

There are 97 containment zones in the city at present.

The death rate continues to be at 1.74 per cent in the national capital.

A total of 109 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present in Delhi.

--- IANS

avr/shs