Delhi reports 53 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

With three more deaths reported on Sunday, Delhi's Covid toll has reached 25,015.

The daily Covid positivity rate was at 0.7 per cent, according to the government health bulletin.

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The national capital on Sunday reported 53 new Covid cases, the lowest since April 15 last year.

In the same time, 99 people more recovered from the disease, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14,09,325.

A total of 76,823 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 53,280 through RT-PCR and 23,543 through the Rapid Antigen method.

The number of active cases stood at 743, of which 252 were in home isolation.

Meanwhile, in the process of continuing to unlock the city, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday has allowed academic gatherings and meetings at schools and colleges from Monday.

However, students will not be allowed to physically attend educational institutions, till further orders. Only teachers and professors will be allowed inside educational institutions for online lectures and other administrative work.

Spas, social, political, cultural, religious, and other such gatherings continue to remain prohibited.

Last week, the DDMA allowed stadiums and sports complexes to reopen for those training for national and international competitions or to hold such events. Spectators, however, will continue to be prohibited from entering the stadiums.

