Delhi reports 57 fresh Covid cases, zero deaths

According to bulletin, the new cases took Delhi's overall Covid tally to 14,37,274, while the death toll remained static at 25,079.

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The national capital recorded 57 new Covid cases and zero deaths in the past 24 hours, the daily health bulletin of Delhi government said on Friday.

A total of 46 Covid patients were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14,11,736, with a recovery rate of 98.22 per cent.

Delhi presently has 459 active cases, of which 135 are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 73,718 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 51,028 RT-PCR tests and 22,690 Rapid Antigen tests, taking the total number tests carried out in the national capital so far to 2,49,83,238.

On the vaccination front, 1,44,929 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of which 1,06,733 received their first dose, and the remaining 38,196 beneficiaries were administered their second shot.

--IANS

avr/arm