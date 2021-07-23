Delhi reports 58 new Covid cases, one death

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The national capital reported 58 new Covid cases and one death in the last 24 hours, as per the daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.
The national capital's daily test positivity rate stood at 0.9 per cent, the bulletin said.
On a positive note, 69 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14,10,164.
With one death getting reported on Friday, Delhi's overall Covid death toll rose to 25,041.
A total of 67,817 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 43,213 through RT-PCR and 24,601 through the Rapid Antigen method.
At present, Delhi has 573 active cases, of which 167 are under home isolation.
