Delhi reports 62 new Covid cases, 4 deaths

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The national capital on Wednesday reported 62 new Covid cases, and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

The daily Covid positivity rate was at 0.9 per cent, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin.

There was marginal increase in both daily number of cases and positivity rate in comparison to Tuesday, when 44 cases and a 0.7 per cent positivity rate were reported.