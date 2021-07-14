Delhi reports 76 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Delhi reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, 84 recoveries and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate of the national capital stands at 0.11 per cent.



According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 14,35,204, including 683 active cases, 14,09,501 recoveries and 25,020 deaths.

The cumulative positivity rate is 6.4 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

As per the data, 41,934 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 25,830 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,24,26,970 tests have been done so far. The city has 524 containment zones at present.

As many as 36,313 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated on Wednesday and 89,44,049 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far. (ANI)

