Delhi reports 77 new Covid cases, two deaths

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) The national capital reported 77 new Covid cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's daily health bulletin on Tuesday.

The daily test positivity rate rose marginally to 0.11 against 0.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 42 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,10,410 so far.