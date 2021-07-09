Delhi reports 81 new Covid cases, 3 deaths

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) The national capital on Friday reported 81 new Covid cases, and three deaths in the last 24 hours.
The daily Covid positivity rate was at 0.11 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.
In the same time, 127 people more recovered from the disease, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14, 09,145.
With the latest deaths reported on Friday, Delhi total deaths due to Covid have risen to 25,011 till date.
A total of 73,192 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 48,500 through RT-PCR and 11,147 through the Rapid Antigen method.
The number of active cases stood at 798 of which 275 were in home isolation.
