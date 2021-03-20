Delhi reports 813 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily spike this year

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Delhi on Saturday witnessed a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases with 813 new infections, the highest single-day spike which the national capital has registered this year. According to the latest figures released by the health department, two people died of the viral disease in the last 24 hours.



The city's positivity rate stands at 1.07 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 4.71 per cent.

The infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 647,161 and a total of 10,955 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far.

Of the total cases, 3,409 are active. As many 6,32,797 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far with 567 recoveries recorded between Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Delhi had reported 716 new COVID-19 cases, 471 recoveries and four deaths while on Thursday, the national capital registered 607 fresh COVID-19 cases.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that all the people of Delhi could be vaccinated in three months if the Centre relaxes the parameters of vaccination. (ANI)