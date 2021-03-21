Delhi reports 823 new COVID-19 cases, one death

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Delhi on Sunday reported 823 new infections, the highest single-day spike which the national capital has registered this year.



According to the latest figures released by the health department, one person lost his life to the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

The city's positivity rate stands at 1.03 per cent while the cumulative positivity rate is at 4.69 per cent.

The infection tally in the national capital has gone up to 6,47,984 and a total of 10,956 fatalities due to the disease have been recorded so far.

Of the total cases, 3,618 are active. As many 6,33,410 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far with 613 recoveries recorded in the last 24-hours.

The fatality rate in the national capital stands at 1.69 per cent. (ANI)

