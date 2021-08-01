Delhi reports 85 new Covid cases, 1 death

With Sunday's addition, the overall caseload in the city rose to 14,36,350. With one fresh death, the toll from the pandemic has increased to 25,054.

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Delhi has reported 85 new Covid cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said on Sunday, adding the positivity rate now stands at 0.12 per cent.

The number of fresh infections reported on Sunday was, however, marginally higher than Saturday when the national capital recorded 58 new cases.

In the last 24 hours, 83 people have recovered from Covid-19. At least 14,10,714 patients have recovered so far.

A total of 72,447 tests were conducted in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said.

Currently, there are 582 active cases of coronavirus and 172 of them are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 299.

At least 83,049 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Out of them, 20,179 received their first vaccine dose and the remaining 62,870 got their second dose of vaccines.

