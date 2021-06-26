Delhi reports 85 new Covid cases, lowest since April 19 last year

This is the second time in the last one week that Delhi's single-day tally fell below the 100-mark after June 21, when the national capital had reported 89 cases.

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The national capital on Saturday reported 85 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest since April 19 last year, with a positivity rate of 0.12 per cent, while nine people fell prey to the virus in the last 24 hours.

With nine more deaths getting reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi's overall Covid death toll has gone up to 24,961.

During the same time period, 158 people recovered from the disease, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14,07,116 till date.

Delhi presently has 1,598 active cases, with the number of patients under home isolation dropping below the 500-mark.

A total of 72,920 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 50,839 through RT-PCR and 20, 081 through the Rapid Antigen method.

--IANS

pd/arm