Delhi reports 8,521 new Covid cases, 39 deaths

The city had witnessed highest single-day spike of 8,593 on November 11 last year.

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The national capital reported 8,521 new Covid infections -- the second highest daily-spike since the onset of the pandemic -- and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Friday.

The daily positivity rate was reported at 7.79 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate was registered at 4.6 per cent.

At present, the active cases stand at 26,631, out of which 13,188 are in home isolation.

On the positive note, 5,032 coronavirus infected people recovered, taking the total so far to 6,68,699.

With 39 more deaths on Friday, the Covid-19 related death toll rose to 11,196.

As many as 109,398 samples were tested -- 70,403 by RT-PCR and 38,995 through the Rapid Antigen Test.

In a matter of concern, at least 20 doctors and six MBBS students at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here have also tested positive for coronavirus, sources told IANS.

Amid the massive spike in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government on Friday ordered all government and private schools in the capital to shut till further orders. "Due to rising Covid-19 cases, all government and private schools and all classes will remain shut till further notice," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced.

