Delhi reports 888 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths in 24hrs

According to health bulletin, seven deaths were reported in last 24 hours and as many as 67,418 tests were conducted.

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The national capital reported 888 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day rise so far, the health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday said.

The positivity rate was reported to be 1.32 per cent on Monday, as compare to 1.03 per cent on Sunday.

The cumulative positivity rate went up to 4.67 per cent against 4.69 per cent on Sunday. As per the bulletin, a total of 565 patients were recovered or discharged on Monday.

A total of 67,418 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 13,889,895.

Meanwhile, Monday saw increased activity on the vaccination front, being the first day when the vaccination sites at Delhi government hospitals worked for at least 12 hours (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) against the earlier period of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

