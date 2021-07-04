Delhi reports 94 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, records less than 100 cases for 4th consecutive day

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Delhi reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours. The national capital has recorded less than 100 cases of COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive day.



The positivity rate of the national capital stands at 0.13 per cent, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin, which stated there are 992 active cases of COVID-19 in the city. The rate of active COVID-19 patients decreased to 0.06 per cent for the first time.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 14,34,554.

As many as 111 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The recovery tally of the national capital stands at 14,08,567 recoveries while 24,995 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection so far.

The cumulative positivity rate is 6.59 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

The bulletin said 52,856 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 22,277 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,17,84,889 tests have been done so far. The number of containment zones in the city has reduced to 701 from yesterday's 738.

The bulletin said that 16,11,10 eligible beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours and 83,79,658 beneficiaries have been inoculated so far.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 and the phased unlocking process started on May 31.

Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year on April 20. It saw the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent on April 26. (ANI)

