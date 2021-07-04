Delhi reports 94 new Covid cases, 7 deaths

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) The national capital reported 94 new Covid cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's daily health bulletin on Sunday.

The daily Covid positivity rate stood at 0.13 per cent, it said.

A total of 111 persons recovered from the disease in the same period, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14,08,567.