Delhi reports lowest daily Covid surge since April last year

The death toll in Delhi due to the Covid pandemic has risen to 24,967 till Monday as 72 people recovered from the disease, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14,07,473 till date.

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) The national capital on Monday reported 59 new Covid cases, marking the city's lowest daily surge in cases since April 15 last year. The daily Covid positivity rate declined further to 0.10 per cent, while the city reported two Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 58,895 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, including 47,407 through RT-PCR and 11,488 through the Rapid Antigen method.

Furthermore, in an improvement indicator in Covid situation in Delhi, the active cases have reduced to 1,553, which during the peak of the second wave was close to 1 lakh. Delhi reported its highest active cases - 99,852 on April 28, on the day the city had registered around 26,000 cases.

Between April 22 this year to May 7, Delhi's daily new cases were on an average above 20,000, including highest 28,395 cases were reported on April 20.

Delhi has been under phase wise unlock after the second wave of the pandemic for the last four weeks and on Monday some more activities were restarted including, gymnasiums, Yoga centres, hotels, marriage halls with only 50 per cent capacity.

However, cinemas, theatres, spas, schools, colleges and educational institutes, swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will remain shut till further orders.

--IANS

pd/kr