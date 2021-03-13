Delhi reports over 400 new Covid cases for 3rd consecutive day

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) For the third consecutive day, Delhi reported more than 400 new Covid-19 cases as 419 new cases were reported on Saturday taking the total tally to 6,43,289, the health bulletin said.

409 cases were reported on Thursday while on Friday the number of cases was 431.

A total of 74,326 tests, including 47,120 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests and 27,206 rapid antigen tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 1,32,27,870 tests have been conducted in the city. The positivity rate was recorded to be 0.56 per cent.