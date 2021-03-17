Delhi reports over 500 new Covid cases

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) The national capital reported 536 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday. The city last reported over 500 cases on a single day on January 9 this year.

With this, the overall tally of positive cases in Delhi has reached 6,45,025, while the death toll has touched 10,948 with the addition of three deaths on Wednesday.